Canadiens extend forward Charles Hudon for two years

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed forward Charles Hudon to a two-year contract, the team announced Thursday. The contract is a two-way deal for the first year and a one-way agreement for the second.

TVA’s Renaud Lavoie is reporting that the contract comes with an average annual value of $650,000.

Hudon recorded 27 goals and 49 points in 56 games for the club’s AHL affiliate, the St. John’s IceCaps. He added a goal and four points in four playoff games.

Hudon was selected in the fifth round (122nd overall) by the Canadiens in 2012. The 22-year-old appeared in three games with Montreal in 2016-17 and registered two assists.

He’s played six career games with the Canadiens.