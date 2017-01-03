Canadiens’ Max Pacioretty helped off ice in morning skate

Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty had to be helped off the ice during the morning skate at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Pacioretty reportedly took a Shea Weber shot off his right foot. He was unable to put any weight on that leg as he was helped to the dressing room.

The Canadiens play the Nashville Predators Tuesday night and then visit the Dallas Stars for a game on Wednesday.

Pacioretty is now a game-time decision for Tuesday.

The 28-year-old currently leads the team in scoring with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists).