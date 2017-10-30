Canadiens’ Nikita Scherbak out 6 weeks after knee surgery

Montreal Canadiens youngster Nikita Scherbak takes a nasty fall and appears to fall awkwardly on his ankle forcing him to leave the game.

Montreal Canadiens forward Nikita Scherbak will miss the next six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

Scherbak hasn’t played since Oct. 26 when he fell awkwardly into the boards in a game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 21-year-old was playing in just his second game of the season with Montreal, after being recalled from AHL Laval where he had one goal and eight assists in six contests.

The Russian winger was drafted 26th overall in 2014.

