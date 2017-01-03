Canadiens’ Pacioretty in lineup Tuesday despite injury

Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty is in the team’s lineup against the Nashville Predators despite suffering an injury earlier in the day.

The 28-year-old reportedly took a shot form teammate Shea Weber off his right foot during Tuesday morning’s practice. He was unable to put any weight on that leg and had to be helped off the ice.

Pacioretty currently leads the team in scoring with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 37 games this season.