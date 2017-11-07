Canadiens’ Price expected to return to practice in coming days

BROSSARD, Que.— Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is expected to return to the ice over the next few days, according to coach Claude Julien.

Price, who hasn’t practised or played with the Canadiens since appearing in his team’s 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild last Thursday, is nursing what’s been termed a "minor lower-body injury" by Julien. In 11 games this season he has three wins, an .877 save percentage and a 3.77 goals-against average.

"Price had tests on Monday and his injury is still considered to be minor by our medical staff," said Julien in French on Tuesday.

Julien also added that Price’s injury is unrelated to the one that saw him miss 70 games in 2015-16.

With Price sidelined, the Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 on Saturday and backup goaltender Al Montoya made 19 saves. Charlie Lindgren, who was recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket on Saturday, recorded a 38-save, 2-0 shutout against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday and will be the starting goaltender against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.