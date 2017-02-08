Canadiens recall McCarron, Carr, assign De La Rose to St. John’s

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forwards Michael McCarron and Daniel Carr from AHL St. John’s and have assigned Jacob De La Rose to the IceCaps.

McCarron has split this season between the NHL and AHL, appearing in 15 games for the Canadiens, scoring one goal and adding three assists.

Carr has two goals and six assists in 31 games with Montreal, which has lost four straight.

De La Rose was recalled on Jan. 15 and he played in nine games, recording no points.

He was a second-round pick (34th overall) of the team in 2013.