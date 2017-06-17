Canadiens send Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres for third-round pick

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Beaulieu had 28 points (4-24) in 74 games last season.

He added one assist in five playoff games.

The 24-year-old Strathroy, Ont., native was drafted by the Canadiens in 2011 with the 17th overall pick.

In 225 career regular-season games, Beaulieu has 60 points (7-53) and 152 penalty minutes.

Acquire:
  • 2017 third-round draft pick
Acquire:
  • Nathan Beaulieu