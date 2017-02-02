Canadiens’ Therrien benches Andrew Shaw after unacceptable penalty

Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw took a careless interference penalty late in the second period Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers when his team was up 1-0.

Claude Giroux tied the game with a power-play marker and Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien didn’t give Shaw another shift. The Flyers would end up winning the game 3-1.

Therrien told reporters in French after the game in Philadelphia that it was an unacceptable penalty to take.

Shaw, who earned an assist on Montreal’s lone goal, had averaged 14:34 of ice-time per game heading into Thursday’s contest. He finished the game with a team low 7:41 of playing time.

The 25-year-old centre has been impactful for the Canadiens this season with 19 points in 38 games, however discipline has been an issue. His 84 penalty minutes ranks third highest in the NHL -- not good considering he has missed 14 games. Only Matthew Tkachuk (92) Antoine Roussel (102) have more PIMs than Shaw does.