Canadiens’ Zach Fucale honours ‘The Rocket’ with new mask

One of the Montreal Canadiens newer names is paying homage to one of the franchise’s most hallowed.

Montreal artist Sylvie Marsolais unveiled prospect Zach Fucale’s slick new lid for the 2017-18 season. The new mask features a stunning portrait of NHL legend Maurice (Rocket) Richard, along with a few glow-in-the-dark No. 9’s to honour Richard while the lights are dimmed for pre-game anthems.

A video posted by Marsolais earlier this month showed just how much work went into the mask’s finer details.

Drafted by Montreal with the 36th-overall pick in 2013, Fucale split time last season between the AHL and ECHL, suiting up for 46 games with the latter league’s Brampton Beast.