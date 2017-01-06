Canucks’ Alexandre Burrows sick, Rodin in versus Flames

Vancouver Canucks forward Alexandre Burrows will miss Friday’s game against the Calgary Flames with an illness.

Burrows, 35, has seven goals and nine assists in 35 games this season for the suddenly streaking Canucks.

Vancouver enters Friday's contest as the league's hottest team, having won its last five games.

Anton Rodin will replace Burrows in the lineup.

Rodin, 26, has one assist in two games this season, his first in the NHL.