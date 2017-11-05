Canucks assign Jayson Megna to AHL Utica

Jayson Megna. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

The Vancouver Canucks have sent forward Jayson Megna to the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Megna was brought up to the NHL on Oct. 29 and appeared in one game, recording just 4:18 of ice time.

The 27-year-old has one assist in four games with Utica this season.

The Canucks host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

