Canucks’ Brendan Gaunce assigned to AHL Utica

The Vancouver Canucks have assigned forward Brendan Gaunce to the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Gaunce has five assists in 47 games with the Canucks this season.

He was the team’s pick (26th overall) of the 2012 draft and has one goal and five assists in 67 career NHL games.

The 22-year-old had two shots on net in 9:51 of ice time in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota.