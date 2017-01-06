Canucks’ Chris Tanev leaves game with upper-body injury

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Chris Tanev left Friday’s game against the Calgary Flames and will not return after suffering an upper-body injury.

The 27-year-old blocked a Dougie Hamilton shot and left the ice with around seven minutes remaining in the first period.

Tanev has developed into one of the league's best shot-suppressing defencemen since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in the 2010-11 season.

He has four assists this season.