Canucks-Flames matchups highlight NHL’s weekend betting action

The Vancouver Canucks will be gunning for a sixth straight victory on Friday night when they open a home-and-home series with the Calgary Flames in a game listed as a virtual pick’em at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Vancouver trails Calgary by just three points in the hunt for fourth place in the Pacific Division ahead of Friday night’s Flames vs. Canucks betting matchup at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks’ current win streak has been fuelled by stingy defence, with the team surrendering just seven total goals over its past five games after giving up 30 over its previous eight.

The Flames travel to the coast riding high following a decisive 4-1 win over Colorado as -210 home favourites on Wednesday.

Calgary has struggled with consistency since winning five straight in early December, losing four of its past nine, but is a solid 4-1-0 in its past five road dates, and has claimed victory in 11 of its last 15 games against the Canucks, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

The scene shifts to Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night for the second leg of this weekend series. Calgary has struggled in the second half of back-to-back games, losing three straight, while the Canucks have won three of their past five such outings.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to bounce back from Tuesday's disappointing 6-5 overtime loss to Washington when they visit the New Jersey Devils as slim -115 favourites on Friday.

The loss to the Capitals ended a five-game win streak that has thrust the Maple Leafs into playoff contention in the Atlantic Division. However, Toronto battles a Devils squad that has won three of four and allowed just one total goal over its past two games.

The Maple Leafs return home on Saturday to take on the division-leading Montreal Canadiens. The injury-ravaged Canadiens' visit to Toronto closes out a seven-game road trip. Montreal has won three of four, and has dominated the Maple Leafs in recent clashes, tallying 12 straight victories over their rivals.

Elsewhere, the Ottawa Senators try to end a three-game slide when they face the Capitals at home on Saturday, followed by a Sunday night visit from the Edmonton Oilers. The Senators enter the weekend just two points up on Toronto in the Atlantic Division standings, and have posted wins in just three of seven at Canadian Tire Centre.

Edmonton visits the Devils on Saturday after ending a two-game slide with a 4-3 win in Boston on Thursday, while the Winnipeg Jets look to sweep their current three-game junket when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.