Canucks’ Jannik Hansen leaves game with lower-body injury

Watch as Jannik Hansen of the Vancouver Canucks leaves the ice in obvious pain, suffering from a lower body injury.

Vancouver Canucks forward Jannik Hansen has left Thursday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets and will not return after suffering a lower-body injury.

Hansen has five goals and four assists in 17 games this season.

He was involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Mathieu Perreault minutes prior to leaving the game.

