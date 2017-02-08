Canucks off to tough start in ‘biggest test’ of season

The Vancouver Canucks extended their losing streak to four games on Tuesday with a 4–2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

It was the first game of a six-game road trip billed by Canucks bench boss Willie Desjardins as the team’s’ “biggest test” of the season — which means they’re off to an unequivocally bad start.

Here are five things we learned from Vancouver’s most recent loss.

Vancouver’s road woes continue

With their loss on Tuesday, the Canucks’ road record drops to 6-16-3, increasing their hold on the league’s worst road points percentage, now at .300.

There had been reason for hope early on, with the Canucks’ Markus Granlund scoring first — and on the team’s first shot of the game no less — since Vancouver is 11-4-3 when recording a game’s first goal. By the end of the first period, though, the Canucks were down 2–1. Vancouver trailed for the remainder of the game despite adding a goal in the third courtesy of Alex Edler.

Pekka Rinne looked shaky at first, but saved 31 of 33 shots faced, including a lead-preserving stop on a late Loui Eriksson chance.

“We had a couple good looks off to the side,” Desjardins said of his team’s scoring chances post-game. “We played hard tonight. It certainly would’ve been nice to get that last across-ice pass, but we didn’t get it.”

Ugly collision

This one’s a particularly tough blow for the Canucks: After being blindsided by Predators winger Cody McLeod, Sven Baertschi — who hadn’t touched the puck on his shift — exited the game with a concussion.

Just how much time Baertschi will now miss is unclear, though even a short absence will sting for a team that has had trouble finding the back of the net. The 24-year-old has 13 goals this season.

While McLeod wasn’t handed a penalty for the hit, the league is likely to take a closer look.

Reviewing the reviews

The game featured two goal reviews, neither of which went the Canucks’ way: one on a would-be Jayson Megna goal that was waved off after Granlund was called for high-sticking the puck, and one on a Filip Forsberg goal that was initially waved off as not having crossed the line.