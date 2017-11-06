Canucks recall Brendan Gaunce from AHL Utica

Vancouver Canucks centre Brendan Gaunce. (Jonathan Hayward/CP)

The Vancouver Canucks have recalled forward Brendan Gaunce from the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Gaunce had been sent to Utica on a conditioning stint as he recovered from a shoulder injury.

The 23-year-old scored twice and added an assist in five games with the Comets.

The Canucks host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

