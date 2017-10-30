Canucks recall forward Anton Rodin from AHL

Vancouver Canucks' general manager Jim Benning. (Darryl Dyck/CP)

The Vancouver Canucks have recalled forward Anton Rodin from the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Rodin has appeared in three games for the Comets this season, recording two assists. The 26-year-old missed most of the 2016-17 season due to injury, but suited up in three games for the Canucks, picking up one assist.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Rodin was selected by Vancouver in the second round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

