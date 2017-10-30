Canucks recall forward Anton Rodin from AHL

The Vancouver Canucks have recalled forward Anton Rodin from the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Rodin has appeared in three games for the Comets this season, recording two assists. The 26-year-old missed most of the 2016-17 season due to injury, but suited up in three games for the Canucks, picking up one assist.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Rodin was selected by Vancouver in the second round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.