Canucks recall goaltender Thatcher Demko from AHL Utica

The Vancouver Canucks have recalled goaltender Thatcher Demko from the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Demko is one of the brightest goaltending prospects in the game today, having broken Cory Schneider’s shutout record at Boston College in 2015-16.

He’s off to a very strong start with Utica, posting a .939 save percentage in seven games with the Comets in just his second season as a professional.

The Canucks called up the 21-year-old for precautionary reasons, with netminder Anders Nilsson’s wife expecting a child.