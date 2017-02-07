Canucks’ Rodin expected to miss six months after knee surgery

Vancouver Canucks forward Anton Rodin underwent successful surgery on his troublesome left knee, the club announced Tuesday.

The Canucks said in a two-paragraph statement the 26-year-old Swede’s recovery time is expected to be six months, but did not specify exactly what was repaired.

Rodin saw action in just three games this season, recording one assist. He was named MVP of the Swedish Hockey League with 16 goals and 21 assists in just 33 games in 2015-16 despite the fact his season ended early after a tendon in his knee was cut by a skate.

Drafted by Vancouver in 2009, Rodin returned to Sweden after two AHL campaigns in the Vancouver system before giving the NHL another try when he signed a one-year, one-way deal with the Canucks last March.

It was thought Rodin had made a full recovery from the tendon laceration that required surgery and would be a key offensive contributor for the Canucks. He registered five points in five pre-season games, but was then shut down because of swelling on the knee.

After rest and an AHL conditioning stint, Rodin made his NHL debut on Dec. 23. He was listed as a healthy scratch the next three games before suiting up on Jan. 2. He played again on Jan. 6, but banged his knee in a game against the Calgary Flames.

Rodin dressed the next night in the rematch as a 13th forward in a bizarre situation where Vancouver only had five defenceman available, but he didn't see a second of ice time.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in Tuesday's statement that after a period of rest, rehabilitation and follow-up consultation it was determined surgery offered Rodin, "the most definitive means to address the health of his knee."