Canucks’ Sven Baertschi suffers concussion vs. Predators

Vancouver Canucks forward Sven Baertschi left Tuesday night’s game against the Nashville Predators and will not return.

The club announced the winger suffered a concussion after being elbowed in the head by Predators forward Cody McLeod.

The incident occurred just two minutes into Tuesday’s matchup. (Watch the play at the top of this post.) Baertschi, who did not appear to see McLeod, dropped to the ice immediately before skating directly to the bench.

The Canucks have been dealing with plenty of injuries this season, also announcing earlier Tuesday that forward Anton Rodin will likely miss six months following knee surgery.

Defenceman Ben Hutton was cleared to play and has returned to the lineup following a month-long absence due to a hand injury.