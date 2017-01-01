Canucks use shootout to beat Oilers in 3rd straight win

EDMONTON – Bo Horvat scored the shootout winner and added a pair of assists as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

Alexandre Burrows and Sven Baertschi found the back of the net in regulation for the Canucks (17-18-3).

Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid had goals for Edmonton (19-12-7).

Jacob Markstrom made 42 saves for the win in net as Cam Talbot kicked out 30 shots in defeat.

The Oilers caught a break with eight minutes remaining in the opening period when the Canucks had a goal called back. Markus Granlund picked the top corner on a long shot past Talbot, but a challenge by Edmonton determined that Brandon Sutter had interfered in the crease on the play.

Vancouver took the lead six minutes into the second period when Horvat picked off a careless Eric Gryba pass and the puck ended up on the stick of Burrows, who scored his seventh of the season. The play was once again reviewed for interference, but survived the challenge.