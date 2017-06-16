Cap comparables: How Drouin’s new deal with the Canadiens stacks up

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Jonathan Drouin to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenceman Mikhail Sergachev. The swap makes sense. The Lightning realistically wouldn’t have had the cap space to sign Drouin, a pending restricted free agent, to a long-term deal.

Several hours after the announcement, news broke that the Canadiens had signed Drouin to a six-year, $33-million contract extension. The 22-year-old, who was drafted third overall in 2013, is coming off a season that saw him notch 21 goals and 53 points in 73 games with the Lightning. His new deal comes with a cap hit of $5.5 million per season.

While Drouin had a rocky history with Tampa Bay, he’s a talented player who should play a key part in Montreal’s future as he continues to develop.

Here’s a selection of players from around the NHL with contracts similar to Drouin’s.

Filip Forsberg (six years, $36 million, $6 million cap hit)

Nashville Predators left-winger Filip Forsberg, coming off his first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, benefits from more playoff experience than Drouin. While the Predators’ run ended in disappointment — Forsberg held back tears as he addressed the media following his team’s Game 6 loss at home — the 22-year-old excelled, and showed once again what a consistent scorer he is. Forsberg scored 31 goals during the 2016–17 regular season and tallied 16 points across 22 games in the post-season.

Aleksander Barkov (six years, $35.4 million, $5.9 million cap hit)

Of everyone on this list, Aleksander Barkov’s contract bears the most similarity with Drouin’s. While Barkov was two years younger when he signed his six-year deal as a pending RFA, the Florida Panthers centre boasted similar numbers and his deal came with a comparable AAV. Barkov, the Panthers’ best player, missed 21 games due to injury this past season, but the dynamic Finnish forward nevertheless enjoyed a very productive campaign, scoring 52 points — one fewer than Drouin — in only 61 games. If he manages to stay healthy, he should be able to produce 30-plus goals per season.

Johnny Gaudreau (six years, $40.5 million, $6.75 million cap hit)

In his first media appearance as member of the Canadiens, Drouin told reporters he was confident he would “thrive” under the pressure of playing in Montreal. Pressure, by contrast, seems to have affected Gaudreau in his third season in the league. After an incredible sophomore season that saw him lead the Calgary Flames in points, Gaudreau signed a six-year, $40.5 million extension. It took some protracted negotiation to get there, though, which caused Gaudreau to miss Calgary’s training camp. His 2016–17 campaign ended up being a disappointment. He scored 12 fewer goals and found himself making headlines when he was dropped to the Flames’ fourth line. The post-season wasn’t much better, as Calgary suffered a sweep in the first round at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks. The diminutive winger will need a bounce-back season — which means working on the defensive side of his game, and learning to handle the mental pressures of the game. As Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke told Sportsnet in February, Gaudreau’s struggles may have arisen from “trying to justify a big contract.”

Brandon Saad (six years, $36 million, $6 million cap hit)

Columbus Blue Jackets left-winger Brandon Saad tallied 53 points this season. The 24-year-old is his team’s highest-paid forward, and while he enjoyed a solid campaign, he had problems with consistency and struggled down the stretch. In Game 1 of the Blue Jackets’ first-round playoff series with Pittsburgh Penguins, Saad was benched by coach John Tortorella — a clear message that he hadn’t been performing. Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen told reporters following his team’s playoff exit that Saad will need to take his game to a higher level next season. Drouin, too, hasn’t always lived up to expectations. Though for Drouin, especially, part of the problem seemed to be that the Lightning were a bad fit for him. Both players have offensive upside, though it remains to see which of the two will find another gear.

Nathan MacKinnon (seven years, $44.1 million, $6.3 million cap hit)

Since being drafted first overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2013, Nathan MacKinnon has seen playoff action just once, in his first season in the league. The six-foot centre’s biggest challenge is the team he plays for, which finished with an embarrassing, league-worst 22-56-4 record in 2016–17. MacKinnon is his team’s scoring leader (he tallied 53 points in 82 games this season), though that’s not saying much. It seems fair, given MacKinnon’s performance in the recent world championship, that his offensive output would increase if he were surrounded by more talent. As for Drouin, MacKinnon’s junior linemate, he’ll benefit from a team that has embraced a win-now approach. Unlike MacKinnon’s current situation, Drouin is set up to succeed as he enters the prime of his career.

Other cap comparables:

— Jonathan Huberdeau, six years, $35.4 million, $5.9 million cap hit

— Jaden Schwartz, five years, $5.35 million, $5.35 million cap hit

— Mike Hoffman, four years, $20.75 million, $5.187 million cap hit

— Victor Rask, six years, $24 million, $4 million cap hit

— Gabriel Landeskog, seven years, $39 million, $5.571 million cap hit

— Reilly Smith, five years, $25 million, $5 million cap hit

— Rickard Rakell, six years, $22.8 million, $3.8 million cap hit

— Sean Couturier, six years, $26 million, $4.333 million cap hit

— Tyler Ennis, five years, $23 million, $4.6 million cap hit

— Nick Bjugstad, six years, $24.6 million, $4.1 million cap hit

— Nazem Kadri, six years, $27 million, $4.5 million cap hit

— Chris Kreider, four years, $18.5 million, $4.625 million cap hit

— Brendan Gallagher, six years, $22.5 million, $3.75 million cap hit

— Derick Brassard, five years, $25 million, $5 million cap hit

— Patric Hornqvist, five years, $21.25 million, $4.25 million cap hit