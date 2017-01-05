Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov fined for diving/embellishment

After a couple of diving/embellishment incidents, the league has fined a member of the Washington Capitals.

Centre Evgeny Kuznetsov has been fined $2,000 after a pair of flagged plays so far this season. The decision falls under Rule 64.

In a press release, the league noted Kuznetsov was first flagged for an incident in a game against Florida on Oct. 20 and the second one came in a Dec. 29 game against New Jersey at 18:32 of the second period.

Fines for diving/embellishment are given out to players on a scale to punish those for repeated offences.

Citation # Player Fine 1 Warning 2 $2,000 3 $3,000 4 $4,000 5 $5,000 6 $5,000 7 $5,000 8 $5,000

According to the league:

"Citations are issued by the National Hockey League Hockey Operations Department, which tracks all games, logs all penalties for diving or embellishment, and flags all plays not called on the ice that in its opinion were deserving of such a penalty. A Citation is issued once Hockey Operations, through its internal deliberations, is convinced that a player warrants sanction."