Carolina Hurricanes claim Ty Rattie from St. Louis Blues

The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed forward Ty Rattie from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Rattie only played in four games from the Blues this season and did not manage to register a point in any of them.

The 23-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2011 draft, and has recorded four goals and four assists over 30 games of NHL experience that spans four seasons.

At the AHL level, Rattie has 137 points in 196 games.