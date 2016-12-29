Should Carrier be suspended for hit to head of Backes?

It didn’t take long for things to get heated between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins Thursday night.

With around five minutes left in the first period, Bruins forward David Backes was on the receiving end of a high hit from Sabres winger William Carrier. Backes was visibly shaken, and remained on the ice for a few minutes before being helped off the ice. (See the incident at the top of this post.)

Backes left the game and will not return.

Carrier was issued a two minute minor penalty for the illegal check to the head, but his time in the penalty box didn’t end there.

Later in the frame, Bruins defenceman Adam McQuaid challenged Carrier to a fight in defence of Backes. Each player was given a five-minute fighting major, with McQuaid getting an additional 10-minute misconduct penalty as well as two minutes for instigating.