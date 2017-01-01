Centennial Classic start delayed 30 minutes due to sun

Exhibition Stadium. (Chris Young/CP)

The start of the Centennial Classic has been pushed back 30 minutes due to sun.

The game between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs from Exhibition Stadium in Toronto isn’t the first outdoor game to be delayed by weather this season. In October, the Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets started almost two hours later than planned because sun at Winnipeg’s Investors Group Field.

