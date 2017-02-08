Check out these awesome NHL ’94-inspired sweaters

Hardcore fans of EA’s NHL ’94 video game will be thrilled to know there’s a way to indulge their nostalgia with these spiffy hockey jerseys from Black and Tan Sports.

Their Instagram page has several shots of the pixelated sweaters.

Here’s goaltender Mike Vernon:

A photo posted by Black And Tan Sports (@blackandtansports) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Eric Lindros:

A photo posted by Black And Tan Sports (@blackandtansports) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Scott Stevens:

A photo posted by Black And Tan Sports (@blackandtansports) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:50am PST

Sergei Fedorov:

A photo posted by Black And Tan Sports (@blackandtansports) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Jeremy Roenick, maybe the greatest video game hockey player to ever light up a screen:

A photo posted by Black And Tan Sports (@blackandtansports) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:13am PST