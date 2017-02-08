Check out these awesome NHL ’94-inspired sweaters

Auston Matthews scored again, for his rookie leading 25th, the Flames stay hot, in defeating the Stanley Cup Champions and Mikko Rantanen brought out the hats vs. Montreal.

Hardcore fans of EA’s NHL ’94 video game will be thrilled to know there’s a way to indulge their nostalgia with these spiffy hockey jerseys from Black and Tan Sports.

Their Instagram page has several shots of the pixelated sweaters.

Here’s goaltender Mike Vernon:

Eric Lindros:

Scott Stevens:

Sergei Fedorov:

Jeremy Roenick, maybe the greatest video game hockey player to ever light up a screen:

