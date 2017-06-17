Cherry: Senators fans should applaud Phaneuf for wanting to stay

Don Cherry took to Twitter on Saturday to defend Ottawa Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf‘s decision not to waive his no-movement clause.

The Senators had asked Phaneuf to waive his NMC earlier this week, which would have allowed the team to expose the 32-year-old in the expansion draft. After Phaneuf declined, some fans weren’t pleased.

Cherry, though, believes Senators fans should embrace Phaneuf for his desire to stay put.

In an expanded note on Twitter, Cherry wrote:



They compare it to Mats Sundin’s situation in Toronto. The Philadelphia Flyers wanted Mats for a push to the Stanley Cup. Philly was offering a first round pick and a player but Mats said no he wanted to retire as a Leaf and then proceeded next year to sign with the Vancouver Canucks for four million dollars. Some say it was Jeff Carter who now plays for the LA Kings. This year he scored 32 goals and had 66 points. He would have looked good in a Leafs uniform. Sundin’s position was so much different than Phaneuf’s position. — Don Cherry via Twitter



Cherry added that Senators fans “should love him more” for wanting to stay in Ottawa — and in Canada.

“Imagine with our taxes, wants to play for a winner, and that’s what the Senators are, a couple of players away,” he wrote. “He does not want to go to the United States with their beautiful taxes and no pressure. He would be an unknown quality in Las Vegas. No, he wanted to stay in Canada; pressure on him from day one, playing for the Ottawa Senators. He loves the country, loves the team, and he loves the fans.”

Phaneuf’s no-movement clause was agreed to when he signed a seven-year, $49-million contract extension on New Year’s Eve 2013. At the time, he was captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Edmonton native has four more seasons remaining on his deal, which comes with a cap hit of $7 million per season.

The next time Phaneuf takes to the ice at Canadian Tire Centre, Cherry thinks fans ought to applaud him as a gesture of support.

“The fans should give him a standing O at the first game next season,” he wrote.