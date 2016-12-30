Columbus, Minnesota win streaks make Saturday game a first in NHL history

New Year’s Eve brings perhaps one of the most unlikely “must see” games the NHL has had in recent memory. The Columbus Blue Jackets vs. the Minnesota Wild.

Now, before you dismiss the meeting as a snooze-fest, take a more focused look at the teams today and not what they’ve traditionally been in their existence. If you look at the NHL standings, both teams are at or near the top of their conferences and, of course, they both boast tremendous winning streaks.

And that’s what makes Saturday’s game, which you can watch on Sportsnet 360 at 6:00 Eastern, a must-see for any hockey fan. With Columbus entering the match-up on a 14-game winning streak and Minnesota on a 12-game winning streak, the two teams will combine for the longest winning streaks to ever face off against each other in NHL history. And it’s not even close — no two teams have ever met with winning streaks longer than six games.

Here is a look at the longest winning streak showdowns in NHL history and what was the result. Who will win Saturday’s Wild-Blue Jackets game to keep the streak running?