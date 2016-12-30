Columbus, Minnesota win streaks make Saturday game a first in NHL history

The Blue Jackets enter Saturday’s game on a 14-game win streak. The Wild come with their own 12-game streak. Prepare for NHL history as Columbus takes on Minnesota.

New Year’s Eve brings perhaps one of the most unlikely “must see” games the NHL has had in recent memory. The Columbus Blue Jackets vs. the Minnesota Wild.

Now, before you dismiss the meeting as a snooze-fest, take a more focused look at the teams today and not what they’ve traditionally been in their existence. If you look at the NHL standings, both teams are at or near the top of their conferences and, of course, they both boast tremendous winning streaks.

And that’s what makes Saturday’s game, which you can watch on Sportsnet 360 at 6:00 Eastern, a must-see for any hockey fan. With Columbus entering the match-up on a 14-game winning streak and Minnesota on a 12-game winning streak, the two teams will combine for the longest winning streaks to ever face off against each other in NHL history. And it’s not even close — no two teams have ever met with winning streaks longer than six games.

Here is a look at the longest winning streak showdowns in NHL history and what was the result. Who will win Saturday’s Wild-Blue Jackets game to keep the streak running?

GAME DATE VISITING TEAM STREAK HOME TEAM STREAK RESULT
Nov. 6, 1991 Montreal W-8 NY Rangers W-6 MTL 4-1
Nov. 13, 1993 NY Rangers W-6 Washington W-6 NYR 2-0
Dec. 2, 2010 Atlanta W-6 Pittsburgh W-7 PIT 3-2
Jan. 21, 2016 Chicago W-12 Tampa Bay W-6 TB 2-1
Dec. 31, 2016 Columbus W-14 Minnesota W-12 ???

