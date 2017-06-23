Corner Brook to host Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in 2018

Canada’s premier hockey celebration returns for its 18th annual edition, with Sportsnet and Scotiabank announcing that Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will take place in Corner Brook, Nfld., on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

“The City of Corner Brook is pleased to work with Scotiabank and Sportsnet to host Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada,” said Charles Pender, mayor of Corner Brook. “We are very proud of our storied hockey history and we are honoured to share it with Canada. We are excited to host this event and believe it will provide a rich experience to residents and hockey fans alike. Undoubtedly, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will create memories for this community that will last a lifetime.”

The 18th annual edition of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada promises to be a spectacular festival honouring Canada’s game. Ron MacLean returns to host Sportsnet’s marathon broadcast from the Corner Brook Civic Centre, with Don Cherry also on-site for Coach’s Corner.

“Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is an incredible opportunity to share our passion for the sport, bring together the community in Corner Brook, and unite hockey fans across the country,” said Craig Thompson, senior vice president, Atlantic Region at Scotiabank. “Scotiabank is proud to support hockey at all levels in Canada, from the NHL to the 8,000 community hockey teams we support nation-wide, including 20 teams in Corner Brook. We look forward to celebrating The fifth season with fellow coaches, players, and fans across Canada during this special event next January.”

Festivities for the 18th Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada begin Wednesday, Jan. 17, featuring community and family-friendly hockey events for all ages in Corner Brook, leading up to the main event and Sportsnet’s broadcast of all seven Canadian NHL teams on Saturday, Jan. 20.

More details around the celebration and broadcast will be announced in the coming months, but the hockey match-ups for the day have been confirmed.

The scheduled games are Winnipeg at Calgary, Toronto at Ottawa, Boston at Montreal and Vancouver at Edmonton.

“It’s been more than a decade since Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada travelled to Newfoundland and we are thrilled to be making our return,” said Joel Darling, executive producer, NHL special events, Sportsnet. “We have no doubt the people of Corner Brook will embrace this event and make it spectacular through their kindness, hospitality and infectious excitement for hockey. Sportsnet is honoured to once again be bringing this wonderful celebration of Canada’s passion for hockey to fans across the country.”

Nestled in the scenic Humber Valley of Newfoundland’s West Coast, the city of Corner Brook is both the commercial hub of the Western Region and the second largest city in the province with a population of roughly 20,000 people. As home of the Newfoundland & Labrador Hockey Hall of Fame, the city’s energetic, vibrant and dynamic passion for hockey dates back more than 80 years. Corner Brook has a large vibrant Minor Hockey Association and programming for hockey fans of all ages.

To learn more about Corner Brook, visit www.cornerbrook.com.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada’s 18th annual celebration continues an important Canadian tradition. Previous host locations include: Kenora, ON (2017), Kamloops, B.C. (2016); Halifax (2015); Lloydminster, AB/SK (2014); Peterborough, ON (2013); Summerside, PEI (2012); Whitehorse (2011); Stratford, ON (2010); Campbellton, NB (2009); Winkler, MB (2008); Nelson, BC (2007); Stephenville, NL, (2006); Shaunavon, SK (2004); Iqualuit, NU (2003); Windsor, NS. (2002); Red Deer, AB (2001); and Toronto (2000).