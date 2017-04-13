Costly giveaways come back to haunt Senators in Game 1 loss to Bruins

OTTAWA — Craig Anderson had to think about it for a second or two: About whether, in his more than decade-long NHL career—and even before that, stretching back to when he was a kid—he’s ever gone through an entire period without facing a single shot.

“I don’t think so,” the Ottawa Senators goaltender said, finally, shaking his head. “I get at least one, usually.”

And what a time to see a stat like that. In Game 1 of Ottawa’s first-round series against Boston on Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Centre, the visiting Bruins failed to register a shot in the second period.

And yet, it wasn’t enough for the Senators to pull out a win.

Leading 1-0 heading into the third after a goal from Bobby Ryan, Ottawa gave up two in the final frame on costly giveaways to lose a crucial home contest, 2-1. It leaves them down a game in the series and with one more at home on Saturday afternoon before they head to Boston.

“We had the puck on our stick multiple times to get the puck out, and we just couldn’t do it, so they made us pay,” Anderson said. “They’ve got good players and they made good plays. That was a lucky bounce on the second one, it goes right to the guy, but it starts with making good decisions with the puck.”

“The guy” it went to was none other than Bruins leading scorer, Brad Marchand, who had an 85-point regular season.

With 2:33 to go, and the game tied at 1—centreman Frank Vatrano scored the first goal for Boston less than five minutes into the third, and in his playoff debut—a blocked Patrice Bergeron shot rebounded and landed on Marchand’s stick.

The 28-year-old from Halifax, who’s back in the lineup after serving two games at the end of the regular season for spearing, made no mistake, and potted the winner.

You could feel both goals coming. The Senators were scrambling in their own end, giving up the puck repeatedly. In the words of Ottawa’s head coach Guy Boucher: “it was giveaway after giveaway after giveaway” for two shifts, and both resulted in goals.

“We couldn’t get the puck out,” added captain Erik Karlsson, who was out of the lineup for the last couple games of the regular season with a foot injury, and didn’t look quite 100 per cent in speed or mobility (he was still one of Ottawa’s best players in Game 1, though). “I think we got a little bit cute in the third and then we were worried about where we were gonna put it, instead of making sure it got out, and it ended up costing us.”

The Senators had 27 shots compared to Boston’s 25, and they outplayed the Bruins for large stretches of the game, but weren’t able to capitalize on their chances.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was solid—“tip your hat to him,” Anderson said—and kept his team in it, particularly in the second period when the Senators had 12 shots and were pressing.

“We’re gonna have to find a way to score more than one to win,” said Ryan. “I think we passed up on some shots. I think I was guilty of it as well.”

Not on his goal, though.

Ryan cut across the crease and fanned on his first shot—thanks to the ridiculous reach of Zdeno Chara, who’s seven feet tall on skates—but Ryan kept with the puck as he cut across the front of the net, and from a bad angle, he wristed a shot past Rask.

What he saw on the play was very little, if anything at all. “Ah, truthfully?” Ryan said. “About a 15-foot reach. Chara took away everything.

“I’ve been playing against him for a while, I knew he was gonna eventually kinda swipe at it, so I put it into his triangle and tried to shoot it right away. I missed that opportunity and just tried to stick with it. I thought about passing that one and I said I might as well flip this in and hope for the best. Lucky goal, but we’ll take it.”

Then Ryan yelled, he opened his arms, he looked at the crowd—they’d been chanting “Bobby, Bobby!”—before meeting his teammates for the group hug while the fans roared. Ryan kissed a teammate on the helmet when he sat on the bench, shortly after.

Ryan, who has four times scored 30 or more goals in his NHL career, had just 13 goals in 62 games this regular season, which he called “frustrating.” But he came out flying Wednesday, playing much of the game with Clarke MacArthur and Derick Brassard, and creating plenty of chances.