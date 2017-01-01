Coyotes’ Anthony DeAngelo suspended three games

Arizona Coyotes' Anthony DeAngelo. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

NEW YORK — Arizona Coyotes defenceman Anthony DeAngelo was suspended for three games without pay by the NHL for physical abuse of officials.

The incident occurred at the end of the second period Saturday night in a 4-2 loss at Calgary. DeAngelo was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials.

The suspension will cost DeAngelo $14,389.

