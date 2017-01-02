Coyotes claim Burmistrov off waivers from Jets

The Arizona Coyotes have claimed forward Alexander Burmistrov off waivers, just one day after he was waived by the Winnipeg Jets.

The 25-year-old has struggled to produce this season, with just two assists and a minus-6 rating in 23 games. Burmistrov has tallied 30 goals and 51 points in 298 NHL games. He left the Jets for the KHL in 2013 and returned at the beginning of last season.

The 2010 eighth overall draft pick was selected ahead of Vladimir Tarasenko, Cam Fowler and Evgeny Kuznetsov.