David Legwand officially announces his retirement from the NHL

Long time Nashville Predators forward David Legwand announced his retirement from the NHL on Thursday.

The 36-year-old played for 16 seasons in the NHL amassing 618 points (228 goals, 390 assists) over the course of 1,136 games. He played for the better part of 14 seasons with the Predators before ending his career with the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres.

“What a great ride this was, especially having the chance to play nearly 1,000 games for my drafting club in Nashville, and seeing the growth of the game there; to fulfilling a dream of playing for my hometown Red Wings; to experiencing the positive vibe of playing in Canada’s capital of Ottawa; and to end with the talented players of the Buffalo Sabres in my final season,” said David Legwand, in a press release from the NHLPA.

“I have to give credit for the success in my career to others,” he said. “I had great teammates who became friends; coaches and general managers who believed in me; trainers, doctors and therapists who kept me healthy; and I received sage advice and friendship from my longtime agent Pat Morris and his staff at Newport Sports. Finally, I would like to give a special thanks to my mom and dad, sister, and my wife Lindsey and our kids Ella and Ryder, who sacrificed so much for my opportunities.”

Legwand was originally drafted by the Predators second overall in the 1998 draft and retires as the franchise leader in goals (210), assists (356), points (566), game-winning goals (41) and games played (956).