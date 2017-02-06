Defenceman Justin Falk inks 1-year extension with Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres signed defenceman Justin Falk to a one-year extension worth $650,000 on Monday.

Falk joined Buffalo as a free agent this past off-season on an identical one-year contract.

He has four assists in 35 games this season playing 13:11 a night.

The 28-year-old has two goals and 25 assists in 206 career NHL games with the Sabres, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Wild.

February 6, 2017

Justin Falk
Defence
AGE: 28
LENGTH:
1 Year
CONTRACT TYPE:
Contract Extension
SALARY CAP HIT:
$650,000
TOTAL:
$650,000