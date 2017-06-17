Devils acquire Mirco Mueller from Sharks for picks

San Jose Sharks' Mirco Mueller (41) celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenceman Mirco Mueller and a fifth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for second- and fourth-round draft picks.

Mueller was drafted by the Sharks 18th overall in 2013, and appeared in four games with San Jose this past season, scoring once and adding an assist.

The 22-year-old had two goals and 18 assists in 62 games with San Jose’s AHL affiliate.

Acquire:
  • Mirco Mueller
  • 2017 fifth-round draft pick
Acquire:
  • 2017 second-round draft pick
  • 2017 fourth-round draft pick (NSH)