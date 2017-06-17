Devils acquire Mirco Mueller from Sharks for picks

The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenceman Mirco Mueller and a fifth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for second- and fourth-round draft picks.

Mueller was drafted by the Sharks 18th overall in 2013, and appeared in four games with San Jose this past season, scoring once and adding an assist.

The 22-year-old had two goals and 18 assists in 62 games with San Jose’s AHL affiliate.