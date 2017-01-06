Devils’ Andy Greene will miss first game since 2011

New Jersey Devils captain Andy Greene has officially been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, ending his consecutive games streak at 350.

Head coach John Hynes addressed the media on Friday, saying that Greene is dealing with an upper-body injury from being hit by a puck, which caused some bruising on his left arm.

The Devils called up Seth Helgeson on Wednesday from their AHL affiliate, and he is expected to take Greene's spot in the lineup.

Greene's streak began on March 6, 2011, after he returned from a fractured toe, and lasted 350 games -- the third most in team history.

In 39 games this season, the 34-year-old has three goals and six assists.