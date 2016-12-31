Devils defenceman John Moore removed from ice on stretcher

John Moore would need to be stretchered off the ice after Tom Wilson hits him against the boards.

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils defenceman John Moore was removed from the ice on a stretcher during Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

He was checked into the boards behind the Devils net by Washington forward Tom Wilson early in the first period. Moore crumpled to the ice, medical staff rushed to his aid and teammates gathered around him.

He was strapped to a board and several Devils steadied the stretcher as Moore was lowered onto it 3:10 into the game.

No penalty was called on the play.

