Devils invite forward Jimmy Hayes to camp on PTO

Former Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes (11) has signed a PTO with the New Jersey Devils. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

The New Jersey Devils have invited forward Jimmy Hayes to training camp on a professional try out.

Hayes, 27, was bought out of the final three years of his contract by the Boston Bruins in June.

Last season Hayes had two goals and five points in 58 games.

