Devils’ John Moore on injured reserve with a concussion after scary hit

The New Jersey Devils placed defenceman John Moore on injured reserve on Sunday.

The 26-year-old suffered a concussion during New Jersey’s game with the Washington Capitals after Tom Wilson checked him into the boards behind the net during the first period on Saturday. Moore had to be stretchered off the ice and taken to the hospital but was later released after a medical evaluation.

In a corresponding move the Devils have called up defenceman Steven Santini from their AHL affiliate.

In 37 games this season, Moore is second in scoring among defencemen on the team with five goals and eight assists.

Stantini has one game of NHL experience under his belt where he was plus-two while registering a shot on net against the Toronto Maple Leafs last April.