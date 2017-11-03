Devils’ Marcus Johansson has concussion after crashing into boards

New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson is dealing with a concussion.

Johansson crashed face-first into the boards on his first shift in a game against the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday. He left that game and did not return.

Devils beat reporter Amanda Stein was first to report Johansson’s concussion diagnosis.

It’s unclear at this time how much time the Swede is expected to miss.

The 27-year-old has three goals and two assists in 10 games so far this season. He was acquired by the Devils in the off-season in a trade with the Washington Capitals.