Devils’ Reid Boucher waived for second time in three days

The New Jersey Devils placed Reid Boucher on waivers on Tuesday, one day after claiming him from the Nashville Predators.

The 23-year-old is making a habit of bouncing between the two teams.

Nashville originally acquired Boucher on Dec. 3 after the Devils placed him on waivers. The Predators then put him back on waivers on Sunday, and the Devils claimed him on Monday before ultimately placing him back on waivers on Tuesday.

According to Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media, the Devils have been attempting to send down Boucher to their AHL affiliate for development purposes, but other teams keep trying to claim him for their own.

In 12 games split between the two teams this season, he has registered one goal and two assists.

The fourth-round selection of the 2011 draft did have a productive 39 games in the 2015-2016 season when he scored eight goals and added 11 assists.