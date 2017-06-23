Devils select Nico Hischier with No. 1 overall pick in NHL Draft

The New Jersey Devils have selected Nico Hischier with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Swiss forward had been climbing the prospect rankings all season long thanks to a strong season with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads and an electric showing at the world juniors, challenging top-rated prospect Nolan Patrick during the months leading up to Friday’s draft.

