Devils trade forward Vernon Fiddler to Predators for pick

New Jersey Devils traded Vernon Fiddler (38) to the Predators. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

The New Jersey Devils traded forward Vernon Fiddler to the Nashville Predators for a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The 36-year-old had struggled in his first season with the Devils, registering just three points in 39 games.

Fiddler is familiar with the Predators organization. He began his NHL career in Nashville during the 2002-03 campaign.

More from Sportsnet
Oilers acquire Henrik Samuelsson from Coyotes for Mitch Moroz
Mike Johnston
Stars acquire goalie Justin Peters in trade with Coyotes
Emily Sadler

Acquire:
  • 4th-round pick (2017)
Acquire:
  • Vernon Fiddler