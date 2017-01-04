Ducks extend G Dustin Tokarski with 1-year, 2-way deal

The Anaheim Ducks re-signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year, two-way deal Wednesday.

Tokarski, 27, played part of last season for the Montreal Canadiens organization, seeing time in six games. He was traded to the Ducks in January and has played largely for the Ducks' AHL affiliate.

The goaltender was a fifth round draft choice of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2008.