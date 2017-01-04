Ducks extend G Dustin Tokarski with 1-year, 2-way deal

Los Angeles Kings' Justin Auger, left, scores against Anaheim Ducks goalie Dustin Tokarski during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Anaheim Ducks re-signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year, two-way deal Wednesday.

Tokarski, 27, played part of last season for the Montreal Canadiens organization, seeing time in six games. He was traded to the Ducks in January and has played largely for the Ducks' AHL affiliate.

The goaltender was a fifth round draft choice of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2008.

January 4, 2017

|

Dustin Tokarski
Goaltender
AGE: 27
LENGTH:
1 Year
CONTRACT TYPE:
Contract Extension
SALARY CAP HIT:
$650 thousand
TOTAL:
$650 thousand

