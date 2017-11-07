Ducks’ Getzlaf could miss two months after cheekbone surgery

NHL insider Chris Johnston joins Daren Millard to discuss all the headlines from around the NHL including the Anaheim Ducks dealing with injuries and whether Jarome Iginla will play for Canada in the Olympics.

Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf could be out up to two months after undergoing surgery on his cheekbone.

Getzlaf was hit in the face by a puck in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 29. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 31.

The 32-year-old has one goal and six assists through six games in 2017-18. He missed the first two games of the season and then three straight from Oct. 13-20 due to a lower-body injury.

More to come.

