Ducks recall defenceman Brandon Montour with Sami Vatanen out

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks have recalled defenceman Brandon Montour from their AHL affiliate in San Diego.

The Ducks made the move Wednesday after defenceman Sami Vatanen was unable to travel on their road trip to Calgary and Vancouver because of illness.

Montour could make his NHL debut Thursday against the Flames. The 22-year-old prospect is having a strong AHL season, leading the Gulls with 21 points and leading the entire league with 113 shots.

Vatanen has an apparent case of the flu. The Finnish defenceman has two goals and 13 assists this season.

The Ducks also are without defenceman Clayton Stoner, who had abdominal surgery last week, coach Randy Carlyle says. Stoner will be out at least a month while recovering.

Anaheim faces the Canucks on Friday night.