Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf placed on IR after taking puck to face

Ryan Getzlaf took a puck to the face early in the Ducks’ game against the Hurricanes and kept playing, but didn’t hit the ice after the first period.

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has been placed on injured reserve after taking a puck to the face in Sunday’s shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Getzlaf will not play this week and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

The 32-year-old has one goal and six assists through six games in 2017-18. He missed the first two games of the season and then three straight from Oct. 13-20 due to a lower-body injury.

