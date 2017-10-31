Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf placed on IR after taking puck to face

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has been placed on injured reserve after taking a puck to the face in Sunday’s shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Getzlaf will not play this week and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

The 32-year-old has one goal and six assists through six games in 2017-18. He missed the first two games of the season and then three straight from Oct. 13-20 due to a lower-body injury.