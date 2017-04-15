Ducks’ Sami Vatanen scratched for Game 2 vs. Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ducks defenceman Sami Vatanen was a late scratch from Game 2 of Anaheim’s first-round playoff series with the Calgary Flames.

Korbinian Holzer made his NHL playoff debut Saturday night in place of Vatanen, who has an upper-body injury.

Vatanen participated in warmups for Game 2.

The Ducks already are without All-Star defenceman Cam Fowler, who was injured last week on a knee-on-knee hit by Calgary captain Mark Giordano.

Vatanen had three goals and 21 assists during the regular season while playing a huge role on Anaheim's power play. The puck-moving Finnish defenceman logged more than 22 minutes in Game 1, second among Ducks only to captain Ryan Getzlaf.

Vatanen incurred an upper-body injury late in the regular season and missed two games before returning for the final two.